Sibling duo AKMU releases new album

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Akdong Musician or AKMU have released their third full-length album.

The new release is titled “Sailing,” and is the first music record after both members officially reached adulthood. It is also the first since elder brother Lee Chan-hyuk returned to the music scene after serving his two-year mandatory military service.

The title track “How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love” was based on his experience in the marine corp., which included a one-month naval voyage.