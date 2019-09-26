Moon Holds Summit with Trump, Delivers Speech at U.N.
DOB: April 17, 1995
Record Label: RBW Entertainment
Debut: 2014
Associated acts: Mamamoo
Wheein (born Jung Whee-in) is a singer and songwriter and lead vocalist of the group MAMAMOO. In April 2018, Wheein made her solo debut with the digital single “Easy”.
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
Da Ra Da w. Jeff Bernat (single, 2017)
Easy feat. Sik-K (single, 2018)
Fe’s 10th – Preview (EP, 2019)
Good Bye (single, 2019)
