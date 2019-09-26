



DOB: April 17, 1995

Record Label: RBW Entertainment

Debut: 2014

Associated acts: Mamamoo





Wheein (born Jung Whee-in) is a singer and songwriter and lead vocalist of the group MAMAMOO. In April 2018, Wheein made her solo debut with the digital single “Easy”.





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Da Ra Da w. Jeff Bernat (single, 2017)

Easy feat. Sik-K (single, 2018)

Fe’s 10th – Preview (EP, 2019)

Good Bye (single, 2019)