South Korea’s biggest K-pop fair MU:CON kicks off





South Korea’s biggest K-pop festival, MU:CON, has kicked off on Monday for a four-day run.

The festival aims to pitch new and up-and-coming K-pop artists to the global music scene.

This year marks the festival’s 8th edition and the event will be held under the theme “Music, Culture, Tech,” in outdoor areas surrounding COEX in southern Seoul until Oct. 3.

This year’s lineup includes 76 acts from many different genres, including singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung-a, Sam Kim, and indie rock band Se So Neon.