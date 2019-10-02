Cheer UP! (1) 잘했어

Expression of the Week

Seung-woo：야, 어떻게 넌 200등을 하냐?

How can you rank 200th out of the whole class?

Jun-soo : 왜, 198등도 있는데

Why? There’s someone who ranked 198th place.

Yeon-doo : 야, 여기 196등도 있거든?

Hey, there’s even 196th place here.

Hyo-sik：여기 200등 있다.

Here’s 200th place!

Seung-woo：야, 잘했어, 잘했어.

Hey, good job. Good job.

Hyo-sik：아, 힘들다

Ah, It’s so hard

Yeon-doo：야, 됐어, 우리 열심히 했잖아. 그럼 된 거 아니야? 어? 됐고 오늘은 연습이나 빡세게 하자.

Hey, don’t worry about it. We studied hard. Isn’t that what matters? Right? Let’s forget about it and practice hard today.









잘했어 (Good job)

잘하다 – v. to do well, to do something in an excellent and successful way

Casual – 잘했어

Semi-polite – 잘했습니다

>>[잘했어] is an expression used to tell someone well done, they did a great job.

>>However, in the dialogue, the friend did not actually do well on their test. So, Seung-woo is using the expression to tell his friends that although their scores may be low it’s okay, they still did well.



