Arnold Schwarzenegger to visit Seoul to promote new ‘Terminator’ film

ⓒ KBS News

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the leading actors of “Terminator: Dark Fate,” will visit Korea this month the promote the new film.

The two actors will be in Seoul Oct. 21-22 to attend an Asian press junket. South Korea has been chosen to be the first place for the film’s Asian press junket.

During the visit, Schwarzenegger and Hamilton will also meet with local fans and media. It is Schwarzenegger’s 2nd visit to Korea since 2015.