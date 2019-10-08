Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Arnold Schwarzenegger to visit Seoul to promote new ‘Terminator’ film

2019-10-08

K-POP Connection

ⓒ KBS News

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the leading actors of “Terminator: Dark Fate,” will visit Korea this month the promote the new film.

The two actors will be in Seoul Oct. 21-22 to attend an Asian press junket. South Korea has been chosen to be the first place for the film’s Asian press junket.

During the visit, Schwarzenegger and Hamilton will also meet with local fans and media. It is Schwarzenegger’s 2nd  visit to Korea since 2015.

List

Editor's Pick