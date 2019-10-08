On the way to music bank 191011

Dr. Frank Rijsberman, Director-General of GGGI
2019-10-08
#Creative l 2019-10-11
♬ It's blah blah time ♬
Congratulations to AB6IX and ATEEZ on their 1st regular album!
AB6IX dyed in five different colors
Their wide range of music is daring and intense!
Blinded by love
Dedicated
Worth giving you everything Yeah
ATEEZ shows off a differentiated concept
The performance idol is here to dominate the stage!
On my my way in step
On my my way one, two, run
On my my way create
2019-10-08
2019-10-08
2019-10-10