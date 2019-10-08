Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

On the way to music bank 191011

#Creative l 2019-10-11

♬ It's blah blah time ♬


Congratulations to AB6IX and ATEEZ on their 1st regular album!


AB6IX dyed in five different colors

Their wide range of music is daring and intense!

Blinded by love

Dedicated everyting to you

Worth giving you everything Yeah


ATEEZ shows off a differentiated concept

The performance idol is here to dominate the stage!

On my my way in step

On my my way one, two, run

On my my way create a way from nothing

List

Editor's Pick