Justice Minister Cho Kuk unveils blueprint for prosecution reform

2019-10-08
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-10-13
Justice Minister Cho Kuk unveiled his blueprint for reforming the nation's powerful prosecution, a month after taking office.
At a press briefing on Tuesday,
"[The Justice Ministry] will do all it can to institutionalize prosecution reform that prioritizes the human rights of the public. We will correct wrong investigative practices in order to respect human rights and properly exercise
Under the plan, the maximum time allowed for the prosecution's notoriously arduous questioning of an individual will be kept to eight hours per session.
The plan also calls for reducing the prosecution's direct investigation of cases and minimizing the number of prosecutors being dispatched to other government agencies.
The Justice Ministry will introduce anti-corruption units at various regional headquarters to replace their "special divisions," which have been blamed for carrying out politically-driven probes.
"The reform of the prosecution cannot be done by any single individual or organization. Only when the public and the prosecution join hands to gather wisdom to take the active role as partners can the long-unrealized dream of the public be realized."
In the next several months,
The
"I will do my utmost to reform the prosecution until the very end as I promised. Despite my insufficient ability, the tasks of
Hours before the press briefing, the prosecution detained Cho's brother for alleged corruption in the management of a family-owned private school foundation.
The prosecution on the same day interrogated Cho's wife for the third time on suspicions related to her family's investment in a private equity fund and the alleged forgery of an accolade for her daughter's medical school application.
