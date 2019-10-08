Cheer UP! (2) 숨 막혀

Expression of the Week

Yeon-du ：넌 농구가 그렇게 좋냐?

Do you like basketball that much?

Dong-jae：어, 농구 완전 좋지.

Yeah. I love basketball.

Yeon-du：아휴, 그래~ 좋은데 어쩌겠냐. 하똥, 나 이 학교에 왜 왔을까?

Yeah. What can you do if you like it so much? Hey, why do you think I came to this school?

Dong-jae ：나 너 따라 왔는데?

I followed you here.

Yeon-du ：나... 이 학교에서 리얼킹 없이 버틸 수 있을까?

아, 숨 막혀. 숨 막혀.

Do you think I’ll survive here without Real King?

Ah, I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.

Dong-jae : 에고.

Oh dear.









숨막혀





숨 – breath

막히다 – to be blocked, closed or clogged, chocked or stuffed





Casual – 숨막혀

Semi-polite/polite – 숨막혀요





>>[숨막혀] literally means that one’s breath has been blocked, so they cannot breathe. The expression can be used when someone is facing a really difficult situation and feels a lot of pressure thus, feels like they are suffocating.

e.g. 선생님이 너무 간섭을 많이 해. 숨막혀. à My teacher meddles in our business too much. I feel like I’m suffocating.





>>However, the expression can also be used when you’ve seen something so beautiful or were so surprised that you forgot to breathe.

e.g. 너무 아름다워서 숨이 막혔어 à It was so beautiful I didn’t breath (it was breathtakingly beautiful).



