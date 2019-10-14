Menu Content

SuperM becomes 2nd Korean group to top Billboard Chart

2019-10-14

K-POP Connection

ⓒ KBS

K-pop boy band SuperM has topped the main Billboard album chart with its debut album.


The band has become only the second K-pop music act to top the main Billboard albums chart following BTS and the very first to top the chart with its debut album.


The feat marks a breakout hit for the joint music venture between Korea’s SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, a high-profile US distribution network.

