Korean feminist novel tops Chinese sales list

A best-selling Korean novel has topped an online sales chart in China.

The feminist novel “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” by Cho Nam-joo climbed to the top of the fiction sales list on Dangdang which is China’s biggest online bookstore. The novel is on track to becoming an international hit after also achieving success in Japan.

The Chinese translation of the book debuted in September and so far, 65,000 copies have been printed.