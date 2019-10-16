IMF World Economy Outlook
Members: Lee Chan-hyuk, Lee Su-hyun
Record Label: YG Entertainment
Debut: 2014
AKMU (Akdong Musician) is a South Korean sibling duo made up of Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun. The group debuted under YG Entertainment in 2014 with the studio album Play after winning the K-pop audition show “K-pop Star season 2”. In September, 2019 the duo returned with their third studio album “Sailing” with the lead single, “How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love”.
Full length
Sailing (Studio, 2019)
Winter (Studio, 2017)
Play (Studio, 2014)
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
Dinosaur (Single, 2017)
Spring (EP, 2016)
Time and Fallen Leaves (Single, 2014)
Bean Ice Flakes with Rice Cake (single, 2013)
