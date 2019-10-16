



Members: Lee Chan-hyuk, Lee Su-hyun

Record Label: YG Entertainment

Debut: 2014





AKMU (Akdong Musician) is a South Korean sibling duo made up of Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun. The group debuted under YG Entertainment in 2014 with the studio album Play after winning the K-pop audition show “K-pop Star season 2”. In September, 2019 the duo returned with their third studio album “Sailing” with the lead single, “How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love”.





Full length

Sailing (Studio, 2019)

Winter (Studio, 2017)

Play (Studio, 2014)

Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Dinosaur (Single, 2017)

Spring (EP, 2016)

Time and Fallen Leaves (Single, 2014)

Bean Ice Flakes with Rice Cake (single, 2013)