BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL]





Date: October 26

Venue: Olympic Stadium

The global superstars BTS will wrap up their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour with a final performance at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. Titled, “The Final,” the concert will be streamed live, while the film version will be screened at select theaters across the U.S. The Seoul concert is the last leg of the group’s “Love Yourself” and “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tours which consisted of 62 concerts around the world starting in August, 2018.