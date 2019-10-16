Cheer UP! (3) 됐지?

Expression of the Week

Dong-jae：리얼킹 애들 왜 피해?

Real King, why are you avoiding people?

Yeon-doo：내가 언제?

When did I avoid other people?

Dong-jae：아까도 걔네들 매점에 있으니까 너 그냥 나왔잖아.

You just left when you saw them at the school store.

Yeon-doo：그땐... 갑자기 화장실이 가고 싶었다니까?

I… I had to go to the bathroom then.

Yeol: 나 강연두랑 할 말 있는데.

I have something to say to Kang Yeon-doo.

Yeon-doo：뭔데? 해 봐.

What is it? Tell me.

Yeol：둘이서만 했으면 하는데.

I want to say it privately.

Yeon-doo：됐지? 이제 해봐.

It’s okay now, right? You can tell me now.









됐지? (It’s okay now, right?)





되다 – to be enough, to be sufficient





덕분 - indebtedness; The favor or help provided by someone, or gains from an incident.





Casual – 됐지?

Semi-polite – 됐죠?





>>In the dialogue, Yeol wants a quiet word with Yeon-doo, so she gives Dong-jae a private glance to tell him its alright, he can leave and she’ll speak with Yeol.





>>after sending Dong-jae away, she says “됐지?” which is basically telling Yeol “Are you happy now? Is this sufficient enough? It’s quiet now. We’re alone and you can say what you want.”



