Cheer UP! (3) 됐지?

IMF World Economy Outlook
2019-10-16
#Drama Lines l 2019-10-21
Expression of the Week
Dong-jae：리얼킹 애들 왜 피해?
Real King, why are you avoiding people?
Yeon-doo：내가 언제?
When did I avoid other people?
Dong-jae：아까도 걔네들 매점에 있으니까 너 그냥 나왔잖아.
You just left when you saw them at the school store.
Yeon-doo：그땐... 갑자기 화장실이 가고 싶었다니까?
I… I had to go to the bathroom then.
Yeol: 나 강연두랑 할 말 있는데.
I have something to say to Kang Yeon-doo.
Yeon-doo：뭔데? 해 봐.
What is it? Tell me.
Yeol：둘이서만 했으면 하는데.
I want to say it privately.
Yeon-doo：됐지? 이제 해봐.
It’s okay now, right? You can tell me now.
됐지? (It’s okay now, right?)
되다 – to be enough, to be sufficient
덕분 - indebtedness; The favor or help provided by someone, or gains from an incident.
Casual – 됐지?
Semi-polite – 됐죠?
>>In the dialogue, Yeol wants a quiet word with Yeon-doo, so she gives Dong-jae a private glance to tell him its alright, he can leave and she’ll speak with Yeol.
>>after sending Dong-jae away, she says “됐지?” which is basically telling Yeol “Are you happy now? Is this sufficient enough? It’s quiet now. We’re alone and you can say what you want.”
2019-10-16
2019-10-15
2019-10-17