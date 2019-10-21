Busan’s annual K-pop festival kicks off





The annual Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) has kicked off over the weekend with a star-studded lineup.

The festival will run until Oct. 25 at the southern port city with three main events; a K-pop concert, Hip-Hop Mash-up and Family Park Concert.

The Family Park Concert will be held on Oct. 25 at Hwamyeong Ecological Park and bring together high-profile K-pop performers such as Kang Daniel, Lovelyz and G.O.D member Kim Tae-woo.

On the sidelines of the festival, the city of Busan will also host related exhibitions, activities and performances at major venues along Haeundae Beach.