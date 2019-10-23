Different genres of gugak





To be frank, gugak(국악) or Korean traditional music is not something that today’s young people can easily enjoy. Oftentimes, it is only later in life when we are much older that we can begin to appreciate the beauty of old Korean tunes. It seems that only after experiencing life’s many ups and downs can we truly understand people’s sentiments from the old days. Meanwhile, some people say that gugak(국악) is all about “han(한)” or the feeling of resentment or sorrow, while others say that “heung(흥)” or cheerfulness or excitement is the prevalent emotion of Korean music. However, there are multiple genres in gugak(국악) differentiated by circumstances or performers. Take today’s first piece, “Munmyo Jeryeak(문묘제례악),” for instance. It is the ceremonial music played when a memorial service is held at the shrine for Confucius and his scholars. You would not be able to detect any hint of sorrow or cheer in this piece. Let’s listen to “Hwangjonggung(황종궁)” from “Mumyo Jeryeak(문묘제례악)” performed by the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak(국악) Center.

Music 1: Hwangjonggung/ Performed by Nat’l Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra





Confucius was granted the title of King Munseon(문선) after his death. Munmyo(문묘) was the shrine where King Munseon’s(문선) name plate is kept. Daeseongjeon(대성전) Hall at Sungkyunkwan(성균관), the highest educational institution in Joseon(조선), was where the memorial ceremony for Confucius, aka King Munseon(문선), was held twice a year in the spring and autumn. The music played during the ceremony was “Munmyo Jeryeak(문묘제례악).”

“Hwangjonggung(황종궁)” is one of the 15 sub-pieces belonging to “Munmyo Jeryeak(문묘제례악).” What’s interesting about this music is that it was originally from the Song Dynasty and first came to Goryeo(고려) in the 12th century. Although it was an important piece of Chinese court music, Koreans have played it for more than 1,000 years, while many parts have been Koreanized over time. Nonetheless, it still sounds more exotic than other Korean traditional works. Another interesting anecdote associated with “Munmyo Jeryeak(문묘제례악)” has to do with modern Chinese history. The practice of holding a memorial ceremony for Confucius had completely disappeared as the Communist regime took control of China after the collapse of the Qing Dynasty. But as the Chinese attempted to restore this tradition recently, they studied the Korean version of “Munmyo Jeryeak(문묘제례악)” and incorporated many aspects of it into their restoration work. Joseon(조선) court music is divided into three types – a-ak(아악), dangak(당악), and hyangak(향악). A-ak(아악) refers to the ceremonial music that came from China. The only a-ak(아악) piece available today is “Munmyo Jeryeak(문묘제례악)” which we heard earlier. Dangak(당악) refers to ordinary music that originated from China, while hyangak(향악) indicates music that began in Korea. Only two pieces of dangak(당악) from the Goryeo(고려) period have survived to this day, which are “Boheoja(보허자)” and “Nakyangchun(낙양춘).” Today we’ll hear “Boheoja(보허자)” performed by the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak(국악) Center.

Music 2: Boheoja/ Performed by the Nat’l Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra





The term “Boheoja(보허자),” which means a person walking on air, is believed to be associated with Taoism. It also has a different title, which can be translated into “Song of Long Youth and Eternal Longevity.” Over many centuries, dangak(당악) also incorporated many Korean features, gradually shedding its Chinese characteristics. Gugak(국악) musicians say that today’s dangak(당악) sounds more like hyangak(향악). The first two songs in today’s episode were a-ak(아악) and dangak(당악) pieces, so it’s time to hear a hyangak(향악) piece. Although hyangak(향악) means original Korean music, it is quite different from Korean folk songs. Examples of hyangak(향악) are mostly court music, such as “Jongmyo Jeryeak(종묘제례악)” composed by King Sejong(세종) or “Sujecheon(수제천)” inspired by the Baekje(백제)-era song “Jeongeupsa Temple(정읍사).”

For today’s last piece we will hear “Chwita(취타),” which is marching music played during royal or military processions. Since chwita(취타) music is played on the move, string instruments like gayageum(가야금) or geomungo(거문고), which require players to sit on the floor, are left out, while only percussion and wind instruments are included. But today’s orchestral version includes string instruments, which sounds just as delightful as the original. Here’s the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak(국악) Center playing “Chwita(취타).”

Music 3: Chwita/ Performed by the Nat’l Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra