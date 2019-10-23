Winner releases new album

ⓒ YG Entertainment

The K-pop boy band Winner has released a new album.

Titled, “Cross,” the album is the group’s first without YG’s chief producer Yang Hyun-suk’s guidance, as Yang resigned from the position amid a series of scandals that engulfed him and YG artists.

The members took part in composition, with leader Kang Seung-yoon compositing the main track, “Soso,” and Seung-hoon and Mino writing the lyrics.

The album also contains Seunghoon’s first self-produced solo track, “Flamenco,” a hip-hop number based on Latin music.