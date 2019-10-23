Day6 returns with new album

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Five-piece K-pop boy band DAY6 has returned with their 3rd full album.





Titled, “The Book of Us: Entropy," the 11-track record is the group’s first music release since their previous EP which was released in July.



The new album incorporates retro music genres including LA metal, disco, bossa nova and reggae.





The group is currently in the midst of its 2nd world tour, bringing the band to 26 cities across the globe until Jan. 31, 2020.