Koyote 20th Anniversary Solo Concert “Koyote 20th Is Back”





Date: Nov. 9-10

Venue: Sejong University Daeyang Hall





The group Koyote will hold their first ever solo concert to celebrate 20 years in the business. The concerts, titled “Koyote 20th is Back,” will be held for two years from November 9th at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall. One of Korea’s representative co-ed groups, Koyote have been active continuously since their debut in 1998 and have released various hits.