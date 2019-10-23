Cheer UP! (4) 궁금한 게 있어

Expression of the Week

Dami：아 어쨌든 이렇게 다 같이 오랜만에 모이니까

진짜 기분 째진다, 그쵸?

Whatever it is, I’m so happy that we’re all together for once. Aren’t you guys glad, too?

Yeon-doo： 그러게. 리얼킹 아직 안 죽었네.

이 나쁜 것들아. 어떻게 너희는 나한테 한 마디를 안 하냐? 한 마디를 어?

You’re right. Real King is still alive. And you call yourselves friends. How could you not say a word to me? Not a single word?

Jun-soo： 미안하다. 기숙사 나올 자신이 없었어.

I’m sorry. I was scared about leaving the dorms.

Kyung-eun: 미안해요, 언니.

I’m sorry, Yeon-doo.

Yeon-doo： 아니야. 니들이 뭐가 미안해.

근데 나 궁금한 게 있어. 니들은 리얼킹 없이 살 수 있어?

No, you guys shouldn’t be sorry.

But, I’m curious about something. Can you live without Real King?









궁금한 게 있어 (I’m curious about something)





궁금한 게 – something (I’m) curious about

있다 – there is (to be)





Casual – 궁금한 게 있어

Semi-polite – 궁금한 게 있어요

Polite – 궁금한 게 있습니다





>>”궁금한 게” à 궁금하다 means to be curious about, 게 is short for ‘것이’ which means “something”





>> Literally, “궁금한 게” or “궁금한 것이” means “something (I’m) curious about”





>>The expression ”~게 있어” can be used in many different ways

e.g. 물어볼 게 있어 (물어보다 = to ask; there is something I want to ask)

상의할 게 있어 (상의하다 = to discuss; there is something I want to discuss)



