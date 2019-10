ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae In’s call for establishing the inter-Korean peace economy was apparently not well taken by North Korea.





On the following day, Pyongyang’s state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his officials to sit down with their South Korean counterparts to discuss the removal of South Korean-built tourist facilities at the North’s Mount Geumgang.





Meanwhile, South Korean officials say they are working to determine North Korea's intentions behind the Geumgang instructions.