President Moon Reveals Direction of N.Korea Policy During Budget Speech

ⓒKBS News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday made several speeches in front of the National Assembly.





He pledged for strong reform measures to foster fairness in society in a policy speech, promised to overhaul the college entrance system to balance equality , and underlined the need to set up an independent agency to investigate corruption allegations against high-ranking government officials.





The president also revealed the direction of his North Korea policy for the second half of his term.





Moon said the two Koreas are facing the last remaining hurdle before establishing permanent peace.





He emphasized on dialogue to break the barrier of denuclearization with North Korea to reaching permanent peace.





With the nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang locked in a stalemate, Pyongyang is unhappy with Seoul for failing to relieve sanctions pressure from Washington.





As the two Koreas fail to enhance cross-border ties further, Moon said the government will nonetheless pave the way for what he called the “peace economy” on the Korean Peninsula.





In a related speech, Moon sought for parliamentary approval of a record high defense budget worth over 50 trillion won while attempting to minimize the threat Pyongyang might perceive.