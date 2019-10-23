Menu Content

Wife of Former Justice Minister Arrested in Corruption Probe

#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-10-27

ⓒYONHAP News

The wife of the former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, Chung Kyung-shim, was arrested on Thursday, after a local court issued the warrant on charges related to their daughter's college admission and private equity fund investments.


The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday approved prosecutors' request to issue the warrant, citing the charges are justified and that Chung may attempt to destroy evidence.


Chung is accused of eleven charges, including the use of forged official and private documents, embezzlement, violation of capital market laws and abetting the concealment of evidence.


Chung has denied all allegations.

