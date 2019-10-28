Twice announces Tokyo stop in world tour

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

K-pop girl group TWICE will include a stop in Tokyo in their ongoing world tour.

The group will perform at the Tokyo Dome next year according to JYP Entertainment, the ongoing Japanese leg will newly include two days of concerts at the Tokyo Dome from March 3-4.

It will be the second consecutive year that the girl group will perform at one of Japan’s biggest concert venues after performing at the stadium in March this year.

With the new dates, TWICE will perform 27 concerts in 17 cities across the world on their tour “Twicelights.”