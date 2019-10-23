N. Korea Fires Two Short-range Projectiles

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff ( JCS) said that North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea on Thursday.





The JCS said that the projectiles, fired at 4:35 p.m. and 4:38 p.m. respectively from the city of Sunchon, South Pyongan Province, flew around 370 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula at a maximum altitude of around 90 kilometers before falling into the East Sea





The projectiles were reportedly detected by an Aegis-equipped South Korean destroyer and a land-based missile radar.





North Korean state media said on Friday that the North’s Academy of Defense Science had carried out successful tests of "super-large" multiple rocket launchers the previous day.





State media reports said that the tests verified that the "continuous fire system" of the launchers is able to "totally destroy" a group target of the enemy by a surprise strike and verified the "perfection" of the weapons system.





The reports added North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "expressed satisfaction" over the test. Kim was likely not personally present at the launches.





The provocations came just a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a condolence letter to President Moon Jae-in following the death of his mother earlier in the week.





The JCS said that the military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture, calling on the North to immediately cease such provocations as they do not help efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.