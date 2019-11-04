Actress Lee Young-ae returns to big screen

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actress Lee Young-ae will be coming back to the big screen with the film, “Bring Me Home”.





This is the first film that Lee has appeared in since Park Chan-wook’s “Sympathy for Lady Vengeance” in 2005.





In “Bring Me Home,” Lee plays a mother searching for her lost child in a small fishing village. The actress has said she expects the new film to be a turning point in her acting career as well as her life as the mother of two children.