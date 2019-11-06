KBS 1TV Daily Drama

Kang Yeo-won is the prototypical Korean daughter-in-law. This drama is about her dreams to reset her life and live a better one.





Kang Yeo-won (played by Choi Yoon-so) lives a difficult life with the one hope to live a better one by separating from her in-laws. However, her dreams are crushed when her husband suddenly dies from a car accident.





She is living on edge after losing her husband and trying to get back into the workforce after leaving it due to marriage and childcare.

However, she does not give up and boldly tries to create a new life for herself.

An optimistic young man named Bong Cheon-dong (played by Seol Jung-hwan), who has also survived through many difficulties, appears in front of her.





Will she be able to fulfill her past dreams and meet new love, despite her former in-laws constantly getting in her way?





With the stories of family members with past histories, this romantic tale that is both healing and comforting begins now.









Kang Yeo-won (played by Choi Yoon-so)

Bong Cheon-dong (played by Seol Jeong-hwan)

Kim Ji-hoon (played by Shim Ji-ho)

Hwang Soo-ji (played by Jeong Yoo-min)









Our daughter-in-law has run away from home!





Premiers October 28 (Monday) 8:30 p.m. / Airs Monday through Friday 8:30 p.m. (120 episodes)



