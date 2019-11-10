S. Korea to Reduce Standing Army amid Population Decline
2019-11-10
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-11-10
Facing a dramatic demographic decline, South Korea will reduce the number of its troops by around 80-thousand in about two years to some 500-thousand.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday held a meeting with related officials, laying out ways to buffer the impact of the nation's drastic population drop.
The government is also considering conscription of naturalized citizens.
With the fertility rate hitting a record low point-98,
Given the sharp drop in school-age children, the government will also launch pan-government consultations next year to reformulate supply and demand for teachers and quotas for universities nationwide.
2019-11-10
2019-11-05
2019-10-30