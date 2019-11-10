Leaders of S. Korea, Japan Meet in Bangkok Amid Frayed Ties over History, Trade

S. Korea to Reduce Standing Army amid Population Decline
President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
During their eleven-minute talk, Moon and Abe reaffirmed Seoul-Tokyo ties are important and that pending bilateral issues should be resolved through dialogue.
Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-
The brief encounter, which President Moon's office described as being "very friendly" yet "serious," comes 13 months after the two leaders last held official talks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Bilateral relations have soured since Tokyo implemented export curbs against Seoul in July in an apparent protest over the South Korean top court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
Following Japan’s trade retaliation, South Korea decided not to renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement
Moon and Abe's determination to mend ties will be put to the test as the
If Seoul and Tokyo come to a decision to extend GSOMIA, it will likely help pave the way for the two sides to resolve their trade and historical disputes.
Speaking at the ASEAN Plus Three
"We need to protect free trade from head winds and bring contracting economies back to expansion. I hope that ASEAN+3 plays a central role in the enlarged cooperation. Finalizing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
Moon expressed concern that trade protectionism is growing again, adding that nations should redirect the world economy to a path of "expanded balance" from one of "diminished balance."
