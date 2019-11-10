Cheer UP! (6) 겁 안나요?

S. Korea to Reduce Standing Army amid Population Decline
Expression of the Week
PD：이거 다 터지면 세빛고 자사고 지정 취소되겠어요.
If this breaks out, Sebit High School will lose its status as an autonomous private high school.
Tae-beom：저 근데... 제가 제보했다는 건 어떻게 아셨습니까?
Um, but… how did you know I was the informant?
PD：교육청에서 취재했죠.
There was an investigation at the education office.
Tae-beom：어쨌든 지난번에 찍힌 우리 애들 무단 외박 영상은 영구 삭제 해주시는 거 맞죠?
You’ll permanently delete the video showing our kids staying out overnight without permission, right?
PD：양 선생님, 겁 안 나요? 이거 진짜괜찮겠어요?
Mr. Yang, aren’t you scared? Is this really alright?
겁 안 나요? (Aren’t you scared?)
겁 – fear, fright, terror, dread
겁나다 – to be frightened
Casual – 겁 안 나?
Semi-polite – 겁 안 나요?
>>the expression “겁 안나요?” is asking the other person if they are not scared or frightened. Another way you can say the expression is “겁나지 않아요?”
>>Some Korean idioms and expressions using the word “겁” or “fright” are as follows:
e.g. 겁을 주다 – to frighten someone
겁을 먹다 – to be filled with fear
겁이 많다 – literally “to have a lot of fright” meaning to be timid or faint-hearted, or to be scared easily
겁이 없다 – literally “to not have any fright” meaning to be bold or brave
