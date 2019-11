ⓒ YONHAP News

Mamamoo is back with its second full-length album. Titled “reality in Black,” it is the four-piece band’s first full-length album since “Melting” nearly four years ago.

The album is fronted by a brassy, girl-crush number called “HIP” but also carries the band’s signature soulful vocal works. The lead track advocates female power, a quality the group has been supporting throughout their career.