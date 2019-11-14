Finance Minister Pledges 2.2 to 2.3% Growth in 2020

Street Food in N. Korea
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government aims to achieve an annual growth rate of above two-point-two percent next year.
He held a news conference on Monday to mark the start of the second half of the Moon Jae-in administration.
While seeking ways to revitalize the trade-dependent South Korean economy, Hong said the government will make sure to improve the social safety net for those in need.
The finance minister said that a larger deficit in the consolidated central government balance is unavoidable in the short term as the government pursues an expansionary fiscal policy amid a global economic downturn.
Hong added that the government will announce its economic policies for next year in the latter half of December.
