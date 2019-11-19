CIX has come back with their second mini album.

Titled, "Hello Chapter 2: Hello, Strange Place," the group released a story film about the album which was in the spotlight for dealing with social problems that occur inside and outside the home such as college admissions hell, school violence, neglect, divided homes etc.

The lead track, "Numb" is a hip-hop dance number that leaves a message for teens who are losing their dreams and becoming desensitized under the influence of indulgent adults. The group's trademark strong dance performance is expected to have a strong impact on viewers.





