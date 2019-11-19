ⓒ Getty Images Bank

“Nothing is wrong with my daughter. She has a good job and lacks nothing.”





The mother was always so certain about her daughter and quite progressive when it came to the daughter’s affairs that she could easily overcome all sorts of outdated customs.





“Even those involved in the revolutionary movement got married. Do you have anyone you are interested in?”

Like this, Mother would try to probe the daughter’s intention and recommend getting married again.





“뭐 내 딸이 어디가 어쨌단 말인가.

일~ 잘 하겠다~ 요즘 세상에 어디가도 안 빠지지~”

이렇게 어머니는 당신 딸에게 한하여서 자신만만하고

더욱이 지극히 소박한 진보적인 사상을 가져

일체의 인습도 뛰어넘게 되는 것이었다.

“얘야, 더러 혁명운동 한 사람들 중에는 늦게 초혼 자리도 있다더구나.

혹 마음에 쏠리는 데라도 없니?”

어머니는 은근히 딸의 의향을 떠보며 재혼을 권하는 것이었다.









Mother thought that it was actually a blessing to be childless but couldn’t help pitying her daughter for becoming a widow at such a young age.









“I didn’t remarry and raised you two by myself in the hope of living a better life, not to give my bachelor son to used goods.”

“According to you, I should join her in the filthy trash can, too. I’m also used goods like Yeon-gyeong. If you insist on being like that, don’t ever ask me to get married again.”





Mother let out a long sigh.





“You crazy girl, are you going to die old and alone?”

But she knew it was useless. Looking at her daughter in front of her, the old woman realized that she shouldn’t judge a person as new or used. It was just an old piece of preconception that remained meaninglessly among her outdated thoughts like pockmarks.





“내가 수절하고 너희 오누이 길러낼 땐 버젓한 세상 보고파 그랬지,

왜 어쩐다고 멀쩡한 자식 헌 짝을 맞춰줄까”

“어머니 말씀대로 하면 저도 쓰레기통 참례나 해야겠어요.

연경이처럼 헌 것이긴 매일반 아니예요?”

그럴 바에는 다신 절 보고도 재혼하라고 마세요”

그제야 어머니의 긴 한숨이다.

“미친 것. 그럼 외도토리처럼 혼자 늙어죽을 텐가?”

거지반 입안에서 하는 소리다.

눈앞의 딸을 보니 진심인즉 헌 것이고 새 것이고 사람 추세할 것이 못되었다.

다만 하나, 마마자국처럼

어머니의 낡은 생각 가운데

그런 기성관념이 의미없이 남아 있었을 따름이다.









Interview by SNU Korean literature professor Bang Min-ho

This story is about women’s awakening. Im Soon-duk said women should be freed as Korea was freed from the Japanese occupation. She argued that women should be able to remarry after they are widowed or divorced, that mothers should not oppose their bachelor sons marrying divorcees or widows. In this respect, this story’s theme is the enlightenment of women.









Im Soon-duk (Born on Feb. 11, 1915)

: Literature critic

Published “Sunday,” “Godmother,” etc.