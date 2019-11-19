Menu Content

ASTRO "Blue Flame" Showcase

#Showcase l 2019-11-20

ASTRO has left behind their fresh and sweet image, coming back as a seductive and sexy group.

Their 6th mini album "Blue Flame" boasts flashy cinematography and forecasts the group's expansion in musical spectrum along with a sensational visual change. 

Famous songwriters both at home and abroad have participated in "Blue Flame," which is a fierce number with a mixture of groovy reggae and Moombahton rhythm. The lyrics confess love that’s as bold and forward as blue flames.


For more information, check out KBS WORLD Radio's YouTube channel!

