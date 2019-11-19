Trump Scraps Fighter Jet Drill, Urges Kim to 'Act Quickly'

Literary Translator Anton Hur
2019-11-19
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-11-24
"After close consultations and careful consideration, Minister Jeong and I jointly decided to postpone this month's combined flying training event."
South Korea and the United States will put off their joint fighter jet exercise set for this month on the Korean Peninsula.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-
"We encourage the DPRK to demonstrate the same
“The ROK-US alliance remains ironclad and our combined military forces stand ready to fight tonight. We’re fully committed to working together to maintain security and stability... ”
Seoul and Washington had planned to conduct a scaled-back fighter jet training in lieu of the larger Vigilant Ace annual exercise. The U.S.
Despite the overture, North Korea threatened “shocking punishment” if the exercise went ahead, while adding that a full cancellation would be regarded as a positive gesture by
Just ten hours after the allies announced the decision, Trump sent a tweet directly addressing North Korean leader Kim Jong-
Following the collapse of their second summit in Hanoi this past February, Trump and Kim held a surprise face-to-face at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom at the end of June.
The two sides, however, have since been unable to revive momentum for
They remain at odds over what degree of
Despite the allies' decision to skip military drills on the Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang continues to demand that the U.S.
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-
Following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Choe was asked by South Korean reporters if she has a message for the U.S.
Do you have a message for the U.S.?
"I don't have a message, but I believe that nuclear issues will be off the negotiating table going forward. To negotiate with the U.S.
Do you think it is impossible to launch negotiations again this year?
"Perhaps after the U.S.
Then do you think it would be impossible to hold a North Korea-U
"That's between the leaders to decide. I'm not in a position to say what the leaders will do. But it would be impossible for the U.S.
2019-11-19
2019-11-21
2019-11-20