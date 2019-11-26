BTS wins three AMAs

ⓒ AMA

Global K-pop sensation BTS has picked up three awards at this year’s American Music Awards.





It is the second consecutive year that the group has won honors at the awards show. This year, the group won for the Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock category, and also picked up awards for Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist.





The group was unable to make it to the awards ceremony but sent a video message thanking their fans.