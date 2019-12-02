Menu Content

PSY All Night Stand 2019 Concert

2019-12-02

K-POP Connection


Date: Dec. 20-24

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)


World star PSY will be holding his signature winter concert, “All Night Stand,” at the end of 2019. The concerts will be held from December 20-24 at the KSPO Dome at Olympic Park in Seoul. The concert series began in 2003, gaining popularity with its entertaining acts and A-list guest stars. The concerts begin at 11:42 p.m., with the main performance usually running late into the night. 

