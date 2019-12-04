China’s Foreign Minister Visits S.Korea

Theodore Joon Park, Seon Meditation Teacher and Author of the 'Chamseon(참선)' Series
2019-12-04
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-12-08
The top diplomats of South Korea and China have agreed on the need to "fully normalize" bilateral relations following a diplomatic row over the installation of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system.
According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, top diplomat Kang Kyung-
The ministry said the two top diplomats spoke extensively for over two hours on
In particular, Kang and Wang agreed to convene a vice-ministerial strategic dialogue and a panel on people-to-people exchanges in the near future.
The two also discussed a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a summit between him and President Moon Jae-in.
2019-12-04
2019-12-05
2019-12-04