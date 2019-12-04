Moon Names Ex-Party Chief Choo to Reform Prosecution

Theodore Joon Park, Seon Meditation Teacher and Author of the 'Chamseon(참선)' Series
2019-12-04
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-12-08
President Moon Jae-in has chosen five-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Choo Mi-ae as justice minister.
Announcing the nomination Thursday, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-
"Rep. Choo Mi-ae, who has been nominated as justice minister, became a legal professional to protect the rights of the socially disadvantaged and has been praised as a judge with strong principles. Following her entry into politics, she became the first five-term female district lawmaker and proved her political influence. The judge-turned lawmaker's legal expertise, political acumen and her reform-
The job requires reforming the nation's powerful prosecution, which launched an unprecedented probe into then Justice Minister Cho Kuk, ending his career in just over a month.
Speaking to reporters after her nomination was announced, the 61-year-old heavyweight politician said she will not be buried by her party's political interests.
"Criminal Justice and
She refused to elaborate if she'd work hand-in-glove with Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-
Choo was chief of her party during the last presidential election, helping propel Moon to the presidency.
Though the nomination comes 52 days after Cho's resignation, the task of reform is ever more daunting. The prosecution is now probing the presidential office over its alleged meddling
2019-12-04
2019-12-05
2019-12-04