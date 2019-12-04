Irreplaceable artist Park Ji-hoon is back!

His 2nd mini-album has three different concepts focusing on his innocence, youth and professionalism as an artist.

The lead track "360" uses lyrics like "don't take your eyes off me even for a minute" and "keep your eyes focused on me" to show his confidence against all of the the spotlight and attention on him.





