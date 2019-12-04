Cheer UP! (10) 먼저 가

Theodore Joon Park, Seon Meditation Teacher and Author of the 'Chamseon(참선)' Series
Expression of the Week
Soo-ah：오늘 진짜고마웠어.
너 덕분에 나도 갖고 갈 추억이 생긴 것 같다.
Thanks for today.
I think I have a memory to take back with me thank to you.
Dong-jae：너 어디 가? 기숙사로 안 가?
Where are you going? Aren’t you going back to the dorms?
Soo-ah：음. 어디... 잠깐들렀다가려고. 너먼저 가.
Um… I have to go somewhere first. You go ahead.
먼저 가 (go ahead)
먼저 – earlier, first, ahead (being or happening before something else in time or order)
가다 – to go
Casual – 먼저 가
Polite – 먼저 가세요
>>[먼저 가] is an expression that is used to tell the other person to go ahead or go first.
>>[먼저] is an adverb that is used to describe something being or happening before something else in time or order while [가] is the casual imperative form of the verb to go.
>> Other ways this expression can be applied is by using different verbs after [먼저].
e.g. 저녁 먼저 먹어 à Go ahead and eat dinner first.
먼저 전화 끊어 à You hang up first.
