Cheer UP! (10) 먼저 가

Expression of the Week

Soo-ah：오늘 진짜고마웠어.

너 덕분에 나도 갖고 갈 추억이 생긴 것 같다.

Thanks for today.

I think I have a memory to take back with me thank to you.

Dong-jae：너 어디 가? 기숙사로 안 가?

Where are you going? Aren’t you going back to the dorms?

Soo-ah：음. 어디... 잠깐들렀다가려고. 너먼저 가.

Um… I have to go somewhere first. You go ahead.









먼저 가 (go ahead)





먼저 – earlier, first, ahead (being or happening before something else in time or order)

가다 – to go





Casual – 먼저 가

Polite – 먼저 가세요





>>[먼저 가] is an expression that is used to tell the other person to go ahead or go first.





>>[먼저] is an adverb that is used to describe something being or happening before something else in time or order while [가] is the casual imperative form of the verb to go.





>> Other ways this expression can be applied is by using different verbs after [먼저].

e.g. 저녁 먼저 먹어 à Go ahead and eat dinner first.

먼저 전화 끊어 à You hang up first.



