Noel 2019 Year-end Concert Tour “Noel Falling Night”





Date: Dec. 21-22

Venue: COEX Auditorium, Samseong-dong, Seoul





The four-member ballad group Noel will be holding an end-of-the-year concert titled “Noel Falling Night” which is a play on words for the group’s name which means sunset. The group recently released a new single titled “Late Night” which expresses the hopeful process of parting ways by grieving and feeling pain without regret. The Seoul leg of the year-end tour will be held at COEX Auditorium on December 21-22 and the tour will continue in Daegu, Daejeon and Busan.