



Members: Jeon Woo-sung, Lee Sang-gon, Na Sung-ho and Kang Kyun-sung

Label: JYP Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment

Debut: 2002





The group Noel debuted in 2002 under JYP Entertainment with the title of the world’s first “mobile” group. The group went into temporary hiatus around 2007 due to the members having to serve their mandatory military service, but made a comeback in 2011 with the EP “Longing”.





Full length & Live

Time For Love (Full Length, 2012)

Everything Was You (Full Length, 2006)

These Are The Times (Full Length, 2004)

Noel (Full Length, 2002)





Singles & EP (as lead artist)

Late Night (Single, 2019)

Star (EP, 2018)

Our Last Day (Single, 2018)

Hold My Hand (Single, 2016)

In the End (Single, 2015)

Invisible Things (EP, 2015)

The Day (Single, 2014)

Acoustic Project #2, Sunset (single, 2014)

Trace (EP, 2013)

When the Night Comes (Single, 2013)

Love 911 (Single 2012)

Woman (Single, 2012)

Fading Away (Single, 2012)

Longing (EP, 2011)