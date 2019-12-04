Traditional music star Park Chun-jae





Koreans saw the camera for the first time at the end of the Joseon(조선) Dynasty in the early 20th century. Back then, they thought that the instrument took away people’s souls. But King Gojong(고종) was someone who did not fear new, amazing objects imported from the West. In fact, he is known to have enjoyed coffee and rode in automobiles. One day, an American diplomat was showing the king a gramophone imported from America. The fascinated king wanted to test its recording function, so he called a resident royal singer named Park Chun-jae(박춘재) and ordered him to sing and record his voice. When the machine played back Park’s singing, it reproduced a sound identical to his voice. The amazed king told the singer in jest, “You have just lost 10 years of your life.” After that Park went on to release the most number of phonograph albums during the Japanese colonial period. The first music piece for today’s episode will be “Gyeongbokgung(경복궁) Palace Song,” sung by Chae Su-hyun(채수현) accompanied by the traditional ensemble The Second Moon.

Music 1: Gyeongbokgung Palace Song/ Performed by Chae Su-hyun, The Second Moon





Master singer Park Chun-jae(박춘재) was born in the early 1880s in Seoul. He studied Chinese philosophy when he was young, but later learned Gyeonggi-do(경기도) songs from the famous traditional singers of the time. At age 15 he became a royal entertainment supervisor in charge of organizing parties and performances at the royal palace. The position also required him to provide relaxing music during the king and prince’s downtime.





He is said to have comforted Prince Yeongchin(영친), King Gojong’s(고종) young son, with his music and their friendship continued even after the prince was sent to Japan at age 11. When Park had recording sessions in Japan, he would visit the prince and sing Korean songs to ease his homesickness. Park is known as a singer of Gyeonggi-do(경기도) folk songs, but he was also talented in jaedam(재담) or comic talks, which is much like today’s standup comedy. But jaedam(재담) involves not only talk, but also music. Park became so famous that people recognized him on the streets, even when there were no TVs to advertise his songs or looks. Now we’re going to listen to one of his jaedam(재담) pieces titled “A Dog’s Grumble.” Today’s version is a remake of the old, scratchy original recording done by the rising traditional singer Jeon Byeong-hun(전병훈).

Music 2: A Dog’s Grumble/ Sori by Jeon Byeong-hun





In 1938, a newspaper in Seoul ran an article about how Park Chun-jae’s(박춘재) comic stories delighted an audience. He invented a unique puppet show called “baltal(발탈)” or foot mask. A clown would stand behind a curtain with only his foot sticking out and that foot would be dressed up like a person with a mask. Then another clown would talk and sing with the masked foot to amuse the audience. This puppet show was designated Korea’s Intangible Cultural Property No. 79 in 1983. His contribution to Korean traditional music should be remembered for a long time, because during the grim times under Japanese rule, Park provided much-needed comic relief to the Korean people with his amazing voice and creativity. Today’s Sounds of Korea will conclude with a jaedam(재담) piece titled “Jang Dae-jang(장대장) Song.” It is a story of Jang Dae-jang(장대장), the only son of a wealthy family, who was spoiled rotten. He squandered away all the family wealth and married a shaman priestess, bringing shame to his family. This is counted among Park Chun-jae’s(박춘재) most famous jaedam(재담) performances. Today, Baek Yeong-chun(백영춘) and Choi Yeong-suk(최영숙) recreate the entertaining performance.

Music 3: Jang Dae-jang Song/ Sung by Baek Yeong-chun & Choi Yeong-suk