Weather conditions in gugak pieces





Different regions in Korea have their own versions of Arirang. The oldest one among them is Jeongseon(정선) Arirang, also known as Arari(아라리) in Gangwon-do(강원도) Province. Around the time when the Joseon(조선) Dynasty replaced the Goryeo(고려) Dynasty, officials who remained loyal to Goryeo(고려) went into hiding deep in the mountains of Jeongseon(정선). The poem they wrote in longing for their hometown supposedly became Jeongseon(정선) Arirang. Another tale associated with the origin of Jeongseon(정선) Arirang involved a young man and a woman who lived across the river from each other. They were supposed to go on a date one day but a heavy rainstorm the night before caused the river to flood, barring them from crossing the water. The lines: “Is it going to snow, or is it going to rain, or will there be a rainstorm? Black clouds are gathering over Mansusan(만수산) Mountain” are alleged to have been based on that tale. Now let’s listen to the gugak(구각) ensemble Affogato playing Jeongseon(정선) Arari(아라리).

Music 1: Jeongseon Arari/ Performed by Affogato





In the old days, it was deemed improper for young people to date on their own. In addition, human lives were affected quite a lot by weather. So bad weather was considered a big obstacle in forming romantic relationships. On the other hand, braving bad weather could have demonstrated how solid and ardent the relationship was. The lyrics to the Korean traditional song “Wurak(우락)” are a case in point.





The wind blows as if to rock the earth and the rain pours down.

I swore to see my beloved tonight but how can he brave this wind and rain?

If he truly comes, that would mean we are destined for each other.





This song, which was originally sung to the accompaniment of a traditional orchestra, was adapted into a modern version titled “Destined Love” with a piano accompaniment.

Music 2: Destined Love/ Sung by Ha Yun-ju





That was Ha Yun-ju(하윤주) singing “Destined Love,” the modern version of “Wurak(우락),” set to a piano accompaniment. “Wurak(우락)” was written for female singers, which is why it is usually performed with the singer seated on the floor. The song is very slow, allowing the audience to pay more attention to how the singer’s voice changes like an instrument, rather than to the lyrics. Were you not able to feel the emotions more keenly as you were listening to a song with a slow, gentle piano accompaniment?





Here’s another anecdote that involved bad weather. A Joseon(조선)-era gentleman named Yim Je(임제) was traveling one winter day when he happened to be caught in a rainstorm. He wasn’t prepared for a storm, so he became soaked. Even in this miserable condition, he managed to come up with a poem, which went like this.





The northern skies were clear, so I left without my rain gear.

But it snowed in the mountains and rained in the fields.

I got soaked in the cold rain today, so I’ll have to freeze in my sleep.





What he actually meant by getting soaked by the cold rain was that he met a gisaeng(기생) named “Hanwoo(한우),” which translates to cold rain. The pretty lady answered with a poem of her own, which basically said that it wouldn’t be right to freeze when sleeping and that she had prepared a thick blanket for a warm, comfortable night’s rest. Today’s episode will conclude with the traditional ensemble Sinawi(시나위) performing “Cold Rain.”

Music 3: Cold Rain/ Performed by Sinawi