Parasite earns three Golden Globe nods





Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" has been nominated for three Golden Globes.





In the nominations for the 77thAnnual Golden Globe Awards which will be held on January 5, 2020, “Parasite” was nominated for three categories: Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.





It is the first time that a South Korean film has made it to the final list of the Golden Globe Awards. It will be competing against films such as “The Farewell” by Lulu Wang and “Pain and Glory”by Pedro Almodovar in the Best Foreign Language Film category.