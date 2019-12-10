BTS’ Jungkook referred to prosecutors for potential indictment

ⓒ YONHAP News

Police have referred BTS' youngest member Jungkook to prosecutors for a potential legal indictment over a car accident in October.





Police in charge of Jungkook’s case have sent it to the prosecution, advising it to lay formal charges of violating the Road Traffic Act and related laws against the K-pop star.





A sedan driven by the 22-year-old rammed into a taxi in central Seoul in October causing minor injuries to Jungkook and the taxi driver. Jungkook tested negative in a subsequent alcohol test.