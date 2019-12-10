Hyun Bin returns with new drama series

ⓒ YONHAP News

Hyun Bin will be returning to the small screen through the highly anticipated TV drama series “Crash Landing on You”.





The actor has expressed affection for his new role, saying that he has been looking forward to acting in a lighter and more casual drama. He will be playing a strict and taciturn North Korean soldier, Lee Jung-hyeok, in the new romantic comedy, but described that his character is brighter and more cheerful than his roles in previous works.





His partner in the new drama is romance queen Son Ye-jin.