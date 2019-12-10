TWICE’s agency warns of legal action after member injured by fans

ⓒ YONHAP News

The management agency of girl band TWICE has warned it will take legal action against aggressive fans. The move comes after a band member was injured by a crowd of fans.





Jihyo from the group fell over and was injured due to disorderly and excessive photo taking by fans at an airport in Seoul. She has sustained a leg injury from the ordeal.





Taking the accident seriously, her management, JYP Entertainment, said it will consider taking legal action in similar cases.