TWICE’s agency warns of legal action after member injured by fans

2019-12-10
The management agency of girl band TWICE has warned it will take legal action against aggressive fans. The move comes after a band member was injured by a crowd of fans.
Jihyo from the group fell over and was injured due to disorderly and excessive photo taking by fans at an airport in Seoul. She has sustained a leg injury from the ordeal.
Taking the accident seriously, her management, JYP Entertainment, said it will consider taking legal action in similar cases.
