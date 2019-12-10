S. Korea Enforces Season's First Emergency Measures to Reduce Fine Dust in 9 cities and provinces

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea enforced a set of emergency measures for nine cities and provinces in order to reduce fine dust pollution on Tuesday and Wednesday.





The Environment Ministry first issued measures for Seoul and its surroundings, as well as in North Chungcheong Province on Tuesday as the average ultrafine dust concentration exceeded 50 micrograms per cubic meter.





The measures were then issued for the Seoul metro region, Busan, Daegu, Sejong, South and North Chungcheong Province and the western parts of Gangwon Province from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.





On top of emergency measures including an alternating driving ban for public institutions in the affected areas, the ministry advised the public to follow its seven recommendations to cope with fine dust, such as avoiding outdoor activities as much as possible and wearing government-certified health masks when going outside.